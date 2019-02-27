Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde again warned politicians who use sirens, blinkers and other similar devices on their convoy and motorcade or their vehicles' certificate of registration will be cancelled or revoked as a law states.

Albayalde ordered the PNP Highway Patrol Group to strictly enforce the provisions of Presidential Decree No. 96 after reports of violations by convoys and motorcades of political parties and candidates for the 2019 midterm elections.

Presidential Decree No. 96 prohibits use of siren, bell, horn, whistle, or other similar gadgets that produce exceptionally loud or startling sound, including dome lights, blinkers, and other similar signaling or flashing devices.

“We are moving forcefully against the indiscriminate use of prohibited sirens, bells, horns, whistles, or similar gadgets that produce staggering sounds; as well as illegal domelights, signaling or flashing devices," Albayalde said in a statement.

Under the decree, sirens and blinkers can only be used on motor vehicles designated for official use of the following agencies and offices such as Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Bureau of Investigation, Land Transportation Commission, Police Departments, Fire Departments, and hospital ambulances.

Those who will violate the decree may be penalized with cancellation or revocation of the certificate of registration of the motor vehicle involved.

Albayalde also reminded candidates and parties to observe road safety protocol and courtesy when holding campaign motorcades and convoys along national highways and main thoroughfares to prevent accidents and unnecessary inconvenience to other motorists.

HPG advised organizers of large convoys and motorcades to coordinate their activities with local government units and local PNP offices for appropriate assistance. Ella Dionisio/DMS