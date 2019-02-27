Two Abu Sayyaf members were killed while a militiaman was wounded in a series of encounter with government troops in Southern Philippines.

Col. Gerry Besana, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom), said the first encounter was recorded in the vicinity of the mangrove area of Simisa Island, Banguingui - Tongkil around 11:33 pm last February 24.

Besana said the troops of Joint Task Force Sulu encountered around 15 terrorist under Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Salip Murah.

“The encounter resulted in the death of an Abu Sayyaf member and recovery of an R4 rifle,” he said.

Besana said the second clash occurred in the vicinity of Sampinit complex, Masola, Isabela City, Basilan around 5:30 pm of February 25.

He said the Special Forces Teams were conducting security operations when they faced an undetermined number of Abu Sayyaf members.

Besana said the 15-minute clash resulted in the death of another Abu Sayyaf and the wounding of a Civil Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) Active Auxiliary (CAA) member as well as recovery of a high-powered firearm.

“The ASG bandits withdrew, leaving behind their fatality. An M14 rifle was also recovered by the government troops at the encounter site,” he said

“Troops are still in the area clearing the immediate vicinity of the encounter site while others are pursuing the fleeing bandits,” he added.

Besana said Lt. Gen. Arnel Dela Vega, Wesmincom commander, lauded troops for their commitment to rid Basilan and Sulu of the Abu Sayyaf.

"Vigilance and cooperation of the people is key in fighting the terrorist groups, and we are thankful for their continued support to our troops", Dela Vega said. Robina Asido/DMS