President Rodrigo Duterte is set to discuss with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo security issues, possibly including the South China Sea, during their meeting in Malacanang on Thursday.

Pompeo will be in the country from February 28 to March 1.

"I'm sure there will be talks between their government and our government with respect to our relations," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a press briefing.

"Mutual concerns, like security, like terrorism," he later told reporters when asked what could be discussed when Pompeo calls on Duterte.

He said the territorial dispute in the South China Sea could also be tackled if Pompeo would raise it.

The Philippines and US are strategic partners as they have existing Mutual Defense Treaty. Celerina Monte/DMS