The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assures the safety of people joining celebration of the 33rd Edsa People Power Revolution Anniversary.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines is one with the people in commemorating the 33rd EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary,” Col. Noel Detoyato, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chiefm said on Monday.

“Rest assured that the AFP, together with the PNP (Philippine National Police) and other security forces, is here to ensure the safety of the people present in today's celebration,” he noted.

“We will not let our guard down for any possible threat that may arise,” he added.

With today's celebration, Detoyto said the military “will continue to imbibe the lessons of nationalism, patriotism, and most importantly, unity.”

“These are the values that make your Armed Forces a dependable institution that is always ready to protect the people and secure the sovereignty of the state,” he said.

“These commemorations remind us of our roots as Filipinos. That whatever challenges we faced, despite the differences in our organization and groups, we remain united and loyal to our country and to our constitution,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS