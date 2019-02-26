National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar said Monday the celebration of the 33rd anniversary of EDSA People Power Revolution is “generally peaceful”.

“Today is peaceful since we are not expecting any protest because there is no coordination with us,” Eleazar told The Daily Manila Shimbun.

“The public is very cooperative and even on the previous years, everything is in order,” he added.

He said they deployed around 2,000 uniformed personnel in case there are light rallies.

“Last Saturday there were protest rallies and it is coordinated with us. We are still securing the areas and we deployed around 2,000 personnel aside from those personnel standing by in our camps,” said Eleazar.

He said “no threat” was reported for Monday's celebration.

The 2,000 personnel will cover traffic management, civil disturbance management, anti-criminality, and counter-terrorism, emergency response and other necessary measures for an orderly, peaceful and successful event.

NCRPO, in a statement, said as a regular procedure for big events, coordination with other law enforcement agencies has been established for a more comprehensive security coverage.

''In the event that there are rallies, whether pro or con, all field commanders and other police personnel are directed to strictly observe maximum tolerance as well as uphold the rights of the rallyists at all times,” said Eleazar.

He encourage the public to report any suspicious people and abnormal behavior to any policeman nearest them or text the NCRPO hotline, 0915-888-8181 or 0999-901-8181. Ella Dionisio/DMS