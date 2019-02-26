President Rodrigo Duterte denied on Monday he was behind death threats reportedly being received by some Catholic priests.

Duterte made the statement after receiving a message from Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, who was in Rome, Italy, about the supposed death threats being received by some priests from supposedly "someone claiming to be working for the President's family."

He said whoever made such threats was just trying to destroy him.

"Maybe that (threat) came from the other side," he said.

"This is my answer, my fight with the Catholic, it's just between us, it's personal," Duterte added.

He said his earlier remarks encouraging drug users to hold up and kill bishops or priests should not be followed.

"They (priests/bishops) are not included in the political ruckus," he said.

"Don't kill the bishops and priests. It is not allowed," Duterte said.

He warned to go after those who would kill clergymen.

The Catholic Church has been a staunch critic of Duterte's bloody war on drugs.

Duterte said he does not accept any invitation to be the godfather in a Catholic wedding because he does not go to the church.

He said whenever he prays, he just do it anywhere except the church.

"I prayed to God but I do not need to go to the church. What for?" he said. Celerina Monte/DMS