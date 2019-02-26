Around 1,500 joined in the commemoration of the 33rd Anniversary of the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution in Quezon City.

The event started with wreath laying at the monument at Edsa corner White Plains around 8am led by Education Undersecretary Lorna Dig-Dino and National Historical Commission of the Philippines chairman Rene Escalante.

Then President Ferdinand Marcos, his family and his associates left the country due to a peaceful Church-backed revolution, ending 21 years of rule in 1986.

Five personalities received awards by their contribution during the 1986 People Power Revolution.

Freedom Awards were given to Cecile Guidote-Alvarez, Maan Hontiveros, and Eufrosino ''Sonny'' Camarillo.

Alvarez who started PETA (Philippine Educational Theater Association) which won the 2017 Ramon Magsaysay Award , was cited for using theater to expose the social and political condition during the period of martial law.

Camarillo got the award for his significant role in covering important events, particularly the 1986 snap elections and the EDSA People Power Revolution. He captured and preserved the historic events in photos to remind the country of this turning point in Philippine history.

Hontiveros, got the award for covering significant events, including the oath taking of former President Corazon Aquino.

Mercy Abad of Aksyon Para sa Kapayapaan at Katarungan (AKKAP KA) and Father Benigno Beltran of Society of the Divine Word received the Spirit of Edsa and Good Citizenship Movement Award.

Presidential Adviser Joey Concepcion, who is also the Edsa People Power Commission vice chairman said the People Power revolution taught the Filipinos important values that took the country where it is today.

“It is our duty to realize that real democracy is essential in bringing the country to greater heights,” he said.

Concepcion said President Rodrigo Duterte pledged to the Filipino people to bring about greater inclusive growth.

"Today, we see a different type of revolution. The transformation from the People Power revolution that we saw in 1986 is moving forward to the revolution that is creating greater inclusivity for many Filipino people," he said.

Dig-Dino appealed to the public to help the DepEd to make sure fundamental values and competencies will be learned by the future generation.

“And before that happens, let us all help that there is inclusive education in our country that every school age child is able to access school, that there is no street child deprived by basic education,” she said.

“That appeal is if done by all of us, is a demonstration that we live the lessons of Edsa revolution,” she added.

Reli German who represented the civilian sector, said he is glad they can still remember the significance of the Edsa People Power Revolution.

“Let’s remember the hardships, those who suffered under the (Marcos) dictatorship but we shouldn’t hope that this will solve our problems now. We need to do it on a day-to-day basis, let’s not expect on the People Power revolution to remove our problems,” said German.

He said it’s still far for the country to achieve their goals.

“Our promise to you that until we can remember where EDSA is and what is the meaning of People Power Revolution, we will always remember its importance,” said German.

According to Sister Sara Manopol, representative for the religious sector, Filipinos should embrace the freedom they got and not take it for granted. Ella Dionisio/DMS