The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said authorities were able to recover around P871 million worth of cocaine from February 10 to 26.

Senior Superintendent Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said they had 16 incidents of suspected cocaine recoveries in different parts of our eastern seaboard totalling 164.8 kilograms worth P871, 654, 226 million based on its market value.

This after they were able to recover kilos of cocaine in Surigao el Sur, Davao Oriental and Aurora, Nueva Ecija over the weekend

Banac said there is a possibility there is a connection between the recovered blocks since all contain cocaine.

He said the PNP is coordinating with the Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in investigating the source of these blocks of cocaine.

They are looking at the possibility that international drug syndicates are involved in this transactions due to foreign markings in the blocks, Banac said.

It is also possible drug syndicates are using these floating blocks of cocaine as “decoy” to deliver a bigger shipment, added Banac.

He reiterated the possibility of Philippines being a transshipment point of international drug smugglers.

Banac said the PNP still finds it hard to find out the place the blocks of cocaine were dropped but the police it was not dropped near the shores.

“Only one thing is for sure, they are really using the area as transshipment point. They are throwing it in a far part of the sea. They cannot do it near the shores,” said Banac.

“It will be hard to determine the exact time or place of the actual incident because the sea is vast. It will be hard to trace it for now the specific location on where it was dropped,” he said.

He added authorities are studying whether all were dropped in one place or in separate places.

Banac also said there is a possibility of creating a special group to investigate the floating cocaine bricks.

The PNP thank fisherfolk for informing them about and surrendering blocks of cocaine.

He then asked for the public’s cooperation as they expect more recoveries in the coming days.

“This means that we will intensify our fight against illegal drugs. Let’s not be complacent. We need everyone’s cooperation here, that’s why we are thankful to the fishermen and locals who love our country. Their report means a lot to us,” said Banac.

“If a block of cocaine floats in your place and someone offer you a certain amount, do not accept it and return it to the authorities,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS