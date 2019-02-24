Two alleged drug suspects killed in a buy-bust operation in Daraga, Albay Friday evening.

Chief Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol region police spokesperson, said they were were identified as Pedrito Tibay alias "Mao," Jeruth Catubig alias "Bunker," and Carlo Rima.

Calubaquib, citing a report, said the buy-bust operation by the Daraga Municipal Police Station at 6:20 PM in Purok 7, Barangay Binitayan resulted in an armed confrontation.

Police recovered five small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu worth P150,000, P30,000 buy-bust money as well as three short firearms of an unknown caliber. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS