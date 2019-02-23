Amid the recoveries of bricks containing cocaine at the eastern coast of the country, the Philippine Navy said it is ready to deploy additional assets to patrol these areas.

“The Navy is ready to provide additional assets upon orders from higher headquarters,” Capt. Jonathan Zata, public affairs director of the Philippine Navy, said in a message to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

“For the meantime, the Unified Command has full cognizance of the situation,” he added.

Lt. Col. Ezra Balagtey, Eastern Mindanao Command spokesman, assures their naval vessels were regularly conducting maritime patrols and ready to help and support the anti-illegal drugs operation of the government.

“We have our Navy ships patrolling the eastern seaboard and ready to assist the lead agency in anti-drug campaign if needed,” he said.

In can be recalled that on Tuesday, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman, Senior Supt. Bernard Banac, announced that the cocaine recovered at the eastern seaboards of the Philippines has reached almost 100 kilos.

“The recovered cocaine at the eastern seaboard of the Philippines has already reached to 92.7 kilos amounting to 491,254,226 pesos or more or less 500 million pesos based on the estimate of the Dangerous Drug Board,'' said Banac.

Banac said the cocaine bricks were recovered in Bicol , Calabarzon and Caraga regions. Robina Asido/DMS