Malacanang said on Friday that Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has validated President Rodrigo Duterte's running criticisms against the abuses committed by some clergymen of the Catholic church.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo hailed the presentation of Tagle during the historic Vatican Meeting, "The Protection of Minors in the Church,” saying it was a significant undertaking in raising awareness on child abuse committed by the members of the clergy.

"This is a common theme of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s speeches and a validation of his running criticism on the men of the cloth," he said.

"Recognizing the misdeeds of the past by some members of the clergy is a humbling and painful admission on the venerable Roman Catholic Church known for its culture of self-denial and secrecy," he added.

A Vatican News report quoted Tagle as saying during the summit last Thursday that lack of response to the suffering of the victims of the erring priests has injured the people, "leaving a deep wound in our relationship with those we are sent to serve."

"Cardinal Tagle’s pained admission on the clergy's long kept secret abomination is part of the wrenching and cleansing process that the Church is undergoing," Panelo said.

As Pope Francis conceded, he said concrete and effective measures are needed to address the issue.

"We remain confident that with Pope Francis at the helm, whose pontificate brought a surge of energy and fresh air into the life of the Roman Catholic Church, the spirit of reform will continue unhampered to further cleanse and rejuvenate the Church," he said.

Duterte has been criticizing the Catholic church as he even admitted that he was a victim of sexual abuse by a priest when he was in high school in a private institution. Celerina Monte/DMS