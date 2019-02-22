Two members of the Abu Sayyaf were killed in a clash with the military in Sulu on Thursday morning.

Col. Gerry Besana, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command, said based on initial report troops of the 41st Infantry Battalion encountered around eight terrorists in the vicinity of Sitio Tubig Amu, Brgy. Tanum, Patikul around 11 am.

Besana said soldiers were pursuing the fleeing terrorists.

“105mm and 81mm rounds were also delivered at Luba Hill of the barangay where the Abu Sayyaf members are suspected to have fled,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS