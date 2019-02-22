The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is coordinating with their international counterparts in finding out the source of floating blocks of cocaine found in the country's seaboard.

In a press conference in Quezon City, PDEA Director Irish Calaguas said they were instructed by PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino to ''coordinate with our international counterparts if they have the similar incidences of floating cocaine in their areas.”

“Then there is an instruction also of our Director General to get samples and send it to USDEA (United States Drug Enforcement Administration) for assessment,” she added.

It can be recalled authorities were able to recover millions worth of cocaine in the different provinces.

On Thursday, police have recovered a brick of cocaine in Quezon province yesterday.

Quezon police director Senior Superintendent Osmundo de Guzman said a block of cocaine, weighing one kilo, was turned over to them by a 15-year-old boy at around 3:30 p.m.

The boy told told probers he found the cocaine brick at the shores of Barangay Cagsiay II in Mauban at around 12 noon the same day.

PDEA is also expecting more arrest and more operations as President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday ordered a “harsher” war on drugs in the coming days.

They are also eyeing on reviewing the death penalty.

“I think what the President meant is he will be raising the bar high anew as far as the war against illegal drugs is concern. So we are expecting more arrest, more operations and maybe it’s about time we review again the death penalty law,” said Calaguas. Ella Dionisio/DMS