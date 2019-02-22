President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law the bill that increases the maternity leave of women to 105 days.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said Duterte inked the Expanded Maternity Leave bill into law on Wednesday.

The new law grants 105 days of paid maternity leave to all working mothers in government and private sector with an option to extend their leaves for another 30 days without pay.

Solo mothers will also get an additional 15 days of leave.

Prior to the new law, under RA 7322 or An Act Increasing Maternity Benefits in Favor of Women Workers in the Private Sector, female employees are allowed a 60-day paid maternity leave for normal delivery, while 78 days for cesarean delivery.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo warned employers from discriminating women.

"Discrimination is prohibited. They will be accountable to that," he said when asked if the Palace is confident that the new law would not lead to the discrimination by businesses in hiring women employees.

But he acknowledged that the new Act will "lessen the profits of the employers."

However, Panelo said that the expanded maternity leave could also be part of the "social service" of the companies. Celerina Monte/DMS