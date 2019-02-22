Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) vice chairman Ghazali Jaafar said the transition from a revolutionary leader to a government official is "quite a change."

During an interview over ANC on Thursday, a day before the oath-taking of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) members, Jaafar said despite seeing the transition as a challenge, they are "willing to face (the) challenges."

He also explained they were inclusive in choosing the nominees for the interim government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The BTA will be the interim government of the BARMM until a new set of officials are elected by 2022.

The oath-taking of the BTA members, as well as the ceremonial confirmation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law plebiscite canvass results, is scheduled at 3 pm in Malacanang on Friday.

Jaafar assured all sectors will be included among the provisional members which will govern until the region's first regular elections in 2022.

"This is a government. We promised that this government is an inclusive one. We did include in our nominees some NGO (non-government organization) representatives (etc.)," Jaafar said.

Jaafar said Abdulah Macapaar alias Commander Bravo "can represent other groups of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)" including the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and their military wing.

"These are experienced members of the MILF. I think they can help us lead this government because educationally, they are qualified," he said.

Commander Bravo, known as one of the renegade commanders of MILF who led attacks, is among the 41 nominated by MILF to be a part of the BTA.

According to Jaafar, the region's new government will focus on agriculture, social, and infrastructure. "As for the details and priority programs, we will plan after the Bangsamoro Congress is formed," he added

"Three years' time is not enough, but we will try," he said. "How much foundation will be laid by us as start of our plan to develop. We will try the best that we can." Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS