President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his vow on a harsher war against illegal drugs after millions worth of cocaine were found in the waters of the Philippines last week.

“I am declaring war, I am not declaring punitive police action,” Duterte said in his speech at Malacanang Palace on Thursday.

Duterte also confirmed these floating blocks of cocaine came from Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico.

Duterte said he will be “harsher” in the days to come as he does not want the Philippines to end up as a failed state.

“I’m putting notice to be everybody. And this same sloganeering maybe leaves a bad taste in the mouth every time I say it, but I have to say it. At least you are forewarned, I will not allow my country to be destroyed by illegal drugs,” he said.

“I will not allow my country to end up a failed state due to drugs. I am declaring war and I will kill anybody who stands in the way,” he added.

Duterte said no one can solve the drug problem in due time but with his remaining three years in office, he wants to finish the problem which he calls as a “national security threat”.

“When you say national security threat, it’s a game of self-preservation. Either I destroy you or you destroy me. Since I’m the pres it beholds upon me that my country is safe,” he said in an ambush interview.

Asked if it will be bloodier, Duterte said he “thinks so”.

Duterte said he is ready to face the consequences of his actions if drug lords will continue to feed Filipinos with illegal drugs.

“I’m ready for hell. But I will never ever preside over a nation that would deteriorate in my presence,” he said.

“Why should I die in shame? They should be the one to die,” Duterte said. Ella Dionisio/DMS