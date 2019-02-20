Two personnel of Philippine National Police (PNP) were placed under investigation after being caught while drinking liquor at a canteen near 50 meters from Camp Crame PNP.

Senior Supt. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said Tuesday the two cops were SPO1 Franklin Francisco Nariz assigned at the Maritime Group, Camp Crame and PO3 Tristan Bardon Callao of National Headquarters Support Service.

Banac said the two were caught by the personnel of Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) and Intelligence Group in a joint operation with the Station 7 of Quezon City Police District while drinking liquor at Korabs Canteen in Barangay Socorro around 10 pm Monday.

Banac said the two were accosted for violating the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte prohibiting police and military for drinking liquor in public places.

Supt. Rey Lambojo, CITF spokesman, said the policemen were not wearing their uniform or had firearms but he added they will face administrative charges as they violated an order from Duterte.

Lambojo said the two were placed under investigation.

Banac said the "violation (of the two policemen) was duly photographed and recorded in video as evidence for the filing of administrative charges."

"We assure the public that we will continue to pursue our campaign on internal cleansing and we will not hesitate to dismiss personnel from the service to rid our ranks of misfits and scalawags," he said.

Banac said following the incident PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde “reiterates his previous directives and stern warning to all PNP personnel to always conduct themselves in a disciplined and professional manner that would enhance the public image of the police and not tarnish it, even as we continue the intensified security coverage for the campaign period.” Robina Asido/DMS