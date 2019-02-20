まにら新聞ウェブ

2月20日のまにら新聞から

Locsin says will ''kill'' persons requiring birth certificates for passport renewal

［ 130 words｜2019.2.20｜英字 ］

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said on Tuesday he will "kill" anyone who asks for a birth certificate from persons who want to renew their passport.

Locsin made the statement in his Twitter as response to an inquiry from a netizen regarding whether birth certificates are necessary for renewing passports.

"No... Not for passport renewal. If anyone asks you, tell me who and I will...kill him/her," Locsin said.

"I just want to make myself...clear. That...birth certificate requirement is out because it was an idiotic requirement according to top retired DFA officials," he also said in a separate tweet.

Last January, Locsin ordered the removal of birth certificate as a requirement for renewing brown, green and maroon passports after the issue on the lost passport applicants' data emerged. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS