President Rodrigo Duterte is mulling to offer a new deal with the group of Nur Misuari, founder of the Moro National Liberation Front, which is "something more expansive in his area."

Duterte, in a speech in Davao City, reiterated his plan to talk to Misuari.

"This is a troubled world. Number one here in the Philippines, we have so many fronts to cover interspersed with violence and talks. We had before the MILF (Moro Islamic Liberation Front) and the MNLF. And by the grace of Allah, we have reached the agreement desired by the Muslim Maguindanao leadership --- (Al Haj) Murad, (Gadzhali) Jaafar and company (of the MILF)," he said.

"Nur, to his everlasting credit someday he would be recognized as one statesman above just being --- or aside from being a revolutionary warrior. Until now Nur has kept his silence and I have repeatedly stressed that there will be a time when he and I will talk and it should be soon. And as a matter of fact, any other agreement with any other revolutionary front should take place simultaneously," Duterte said.

Duterte said time is running out, thus, his administration has to work hard in order to reach peace deals with all the rebels.

"We have to work hard and I think it should be now --- now is now --- to talk… Because any other time would be good to talk to Nur Misuari and let us try to see if we can craft something more expansive in his area and giving concessions to Moro which is really the correct thing and also reconfigure the territories to correct the historical injustice of their native land," he stressed.

Misuari-led MILF faction did not participate in the crafting of the MILF-led Bangsamoro Organic Law. But the other MNLF factions supported the BOL. Celerina Monte/DMS