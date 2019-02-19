An alleged Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) brigade commander was killed while another member was wounded in a shooting incident in North Cotabato on Sunday, a military official said Monday.

Major General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said the fatality was MILF 108th Base Command 7th Brigade Commander Jun Pananggulon while wounded was Toto Magaluyan.

Sobejana said the shooting happened at the vicinity of Parcela 6, Purok 3 Langaban, Brgy. Gaunan, M'lang around 8 am.

A report from the regional police headquarters said Pananggulon with his laborer Magaluyan was in his corn and banana farm when four men with long firearms disembarked from two motorcycles and fired at them.

The suspects were identified as Tengan Anog , Nindi Dengkang, Pong Anog and Junior Abdul.

Sobejana said wounded victims were given medical attention at the health center of Brgy Gaunan.

He said the four suspects surrendered to authorities around 6 pm of the same day after M'lang Vice Mayor Joselito Pi?ol sought the help of the police and military to negotiate for the suspects to turn themselves.

“They are now under the custody of the police. We have left behind forces to maintain the peace and order in the area,” he said.

Sobejana said based on initial investigation the possible motive is ''rido'' as “one of the suspects is the brother of the late Commander Budo of the MNLF- Misuari Faction who was ambushed and killed sometime last 3rd quarter of 2018 in Mlang by alleged MILF perpetrators.” Robina Asido/DMS