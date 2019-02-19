No deadline has been set by police in solving the case of the killing of businessman Jose Ruiz Yulo and his driver in Mandaluyong City Sunday afternoon.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar said he did not give an ultimatum to the Eastern Police District and the Mandaluyong City police.

“The investigation is still ongoing and no ultimatum on SITG (Special Investigation Task Group Yulo,” said Eleazar.

EPD created SITG Yulo to speed up investigation of the shooting.

Aside from Yulo, his driver Allan Nomer Santos, 55, a female, Esmeralda Ignacio, 38, was in the vehicle. Ignacio is recovering in a hospital.

Initial investigation revealed that around 3;30 pm, the victims were on their vehicle traversing EDSA southbound when they were shot by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen in front of VRP Medical Center.

For his part, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Senior Superintendent Bernard Banac said it was reported the victims were being followed by the suspects.

“We are still looking on what is the real motive on the shooting incident so that we can held the suspects accountable.” Banac told reporters in Camp Crame.

Police said both male victims were declared dead by their attending physicians.

In a radio interview, Mandaluyong Police chief Senior Superintendent Moises Villaceran Jr. said they are looking into business-related matters as the motive behind the killing.

“If we look at it, Mr. Yulo is a businessman. He has a lot of business so we are looking at this angle as a possible motive in killing him,” Villaceran said.

"The suspects looked professional. If we looked on how they perpetrated the crime, it kind of looks professional and well planned,” he added.

EPD said the SITG "Yulo" through the Crime Laboratory is studying the trajectory and cross matching of the bullets, fingerprints found at the vehicle of the victims.

The CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) and other operatives are looking for CCTV footage at the crime scene and route of the suspects as well as the motorcycle used. Ella Dionisio/DMS