The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday lauded Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing Filipinos believe illegal drug users have decreased.

Senior Superintendent Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said on Sunday the SWS survey proves the administration's campaign against illegal drugs is "effective."

The SWS' latest survey said 66 percent of Filipinos said the number of drug addicts declined in their communities in December 2018 compared to 2017.

"The high rating obtained proves that the continuing anti-illegal drugs campaign of the government is effective in convincing drug dependents to refrain from further using illegal drugs, and instrumental in reducing the total number of crimes nationwide thereby, creating a secure environment where people feel safe to live, work, and do business," Banac said in a statement.

Banac added that the PNP assures the public they will continue to perform their mandate "within the bounds of the law and with utmost respect for human rights." Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS