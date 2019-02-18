Malacanang on Saturday welcomed a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey which shows majority of Filipinos think illegal drug users in the country decreased last year.

"The Palace welcomes the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) showing that more than 6 out of 10 Filipinos, or 66 percent, believe that the number of drug addicts in their area has decreased over the past year," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo said the survey results are a "validation of the success of the Duterte administration's campaign against illegal drugs."

"As we all know, it is a major campaign platform of President Duterte and remains a centerpiece program of his Administration, notwithstanding the harshest criticisms, brickbats and pressures the current government is receiving here and abroad," he added.

Panelo said the survey results discredit the Duterte's political oppositions and detractors who have been vocal in using the campaign against illegal drugs to vilify the president and his administration.

"They remain skeptical, unimpressed and indifferent of the significant strides made by our authorities in relation to prohibited narcotics even pointing out there remains demand and supply on illegal drugs," Panelo explained.

"Even as our people acknowledge the Administration's efforts to bring down the number of drug personalities, our focus and drive remain unwavering in destroying the drug apparatus and putting behind bars the drug pushers, with strict observance to operational protocols, until the last day of the President’s term of office in 2022," Panelo said

"We ask them to stop playing blind dumb and instead listen to the people," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS