President Rodrigo Duterte left for an unannounced Hong Kong trip, his former aide said Saturday.

Christopher "Bong" Go confirmed on Saturday Duterte with partner, Honeylet Avance?a, and daughter Kitty Duterte went to Hong Kong for a "weekend getaway" and for "rest and recreation."

Go, who is running for senator, said Duterte is set to return to the country on Sunday.

"It was actually Kitty who requested her father for the trip, as a gift. They already did this even when PRRD was still a mayor in Davao City. The weekend getaway if for rest and recreation," Go said.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo confirmed the president's trip on Saturday.

"He is in (Hong Kong) with Honeylet. It is the latter's birthday today," Panelo explained.

Before leaving the country, Duterte appointed Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as the officer-in-charge of daily operations in the Office of the President. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS