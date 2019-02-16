Senator Grace Poe led Pulse Asia's senatorial preference survey but former presidential aide Christopher ''Bong'' Go surged to a tie for sixth to 12th place in a poll released on Friday.

Poe, one of the seven senators seeking re-election, tallied 74.9 percent ahead of Senator Cynthia Villar, who is seeking another term. Villar has 60.5 percent, towing Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano (53.3 percent), former Senator Lito Lapid (53 percent) and Senators Nancy Binay (50.1 percent) and Sonny Angara (48.8 percent) were in a statistical tie for third place.

After Senator Koko Pimentel (45.5 percent), Go (44.7 percent) joined former Senators Jinggoy Estrada(44.3 percent), Mar Roxas (41.8 percent), Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos (41.2 percent) and ex-senator Bong Revilla (40.2 percent.)

Senator Bam Aquino is tied for 10th place at 38.5 percent with former Senator Serge Osmena (37.7 percent).

Former Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa is tied for 11th with 36.9 percent.

Senator JV Ejercito is at 16th place with 32.8 percent, with former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile coming in next with 23.3 percent and former presidential political adviser Francis Tolentino. DMS