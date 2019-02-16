President Rodrigo Duterte has partly blamed the delay in the implementation of major infrastructure projects on lack of workers.

In a speech in Bulacan on Thursday night, Duterte acknowledged that the Philippines has been running out of skilled workers because they prefer to work abroad.

"You know in the Philippines now, there are lots of work. Similar to Davao. The construction stopped because there are no workers," he said.

He noted that most of the skilled workers, such as the master electricians, carpenters, and plumbers, have been in the Middle East.

"That's why the Build, Build, Build has been slightly delayed. There are no workers," Duterte explained.

The Build, Build, Build is the government's ambitious construction of huge infrastructure projects nationwide.

Duterte reiterated his call to the communist New People's Army to surrender as the government would provide them assistance, including livelihood.

He said the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority would be training these former rebels to acquire new skills.

"All you have to do is to drop the weapon and I won't ask who you killed," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS