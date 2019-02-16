President Rodrigo Duterte urged parents to allow their children to have anti-measles vaccination.

Duterte made the call in a video message aired over national television Friday night.

He raised alarm over the rising cases of measles which could lead to deaths.

"My fellowmen, the cases of measles have been increasing and its complication could result to death," he said.

The only way to prevent the spread of the deadly disease is to have the children vaccinated, he said.

The Department of Health has declared measles outbreaks in Metro Manila and Central Luzon before expanding it to several regions. The number of measles cases nationwide has risen to 5,615, including 87 deaths, as of February 11, reported the DOH.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has blamed the negative publicity created by the Dengvaxia mess as the reason parents hesitate to have their children get anti-measles shots.

He has denied that the deaths of some children who suffered from dengue was due to Dengvaxia. Celerina Monte/DMS