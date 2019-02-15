Dozens of unlicensed firearms from a home in Ampatuan town, Maguindanao province were surrendered to government forces Thursday morning.

Major Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, said a total of 26 high and low-powered firearms were turned over to the troops of 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion led by its commander, Lt. Col. Alvin Iyog.

“The firearms were handed over through Ampatuan Mayor Rasul Sangki in a formal ceremony held at Ampatuan municipal hall,” he said.

“Firearms turned over were fourteen 12-gauge shotgun, four caliber 38 revolvers, one M203 grenade launcher, two caliber 45 pistol, one 12-gauge pistol, two M79 grenade launcher, one M1 Garrand rifle, and one 60mm mortar,” he said.

Encinas said during the ceremony Iyog emphasized the importance surrendering the loose firearms to government forces.

“We are very happy that the local government unit of Ampatuan through the initiative of Mayor Sangki pushed for handing over loose firearms that contribute to peace and order of the municipality especially during the election period”, Iyog said.

“The firearms presented to us, will be a great help in reduction of criminality and violence in the communities,” he added.

Encinas said the assorted unlicensed firearms came from residents of the 11 barangays under the municipality of Ampatuan.

Encinas said Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana,“commander of Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry Division, (also) ''encouraged other municipalities under his jurisdiction to surrender their remaining unlicensed firearms to achieve lasting peace and order in Central Mindanao.” Robina Asido/DMS