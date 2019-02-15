The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday confiscated P244 million worth of shabu in a house at Dasmarinas, Cavite.

The serving of a search warrant was led by PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino where operatives were able to find around 36 kilos of shabu, worth P244,800,000 in a rented house of Filipino-Chinese Alexander Jun Wah Ting Lee at Block 37 Lot 7 Citrus St. Pacific Park Place, Brgy. Paliparan in Dasmariñas.

Also seized are numerous back packs which are believed to used to conceal illegal drugs.

Aquino said this has a connection with the P1.9 billion worth of shabu found in Tanza, Cavite last February 3 as Jun Wah Ting Lee supplied vehicles to deliver illegal drugs to Vincent Lim Du, who was killed in the operation.

This discovery of the place was due to the arrest of Jun Wah Ting Lee in Quezon City earlier on the same day.

His companion, Patrick Bankee, was arrested during a operation in Quezon City where they seized more than two kilos of shabu worth P13.6 million, 15 pieces small transparent plastic sachets with suspected shabu, four cellphones, 10 various cash and ATM cards.

“Jun Wah Ting Lee that we arrested earlier (in Quezon City) is the owner of the house we searched,” Aquino said in a radio interview on Thursday.

“The one I mentioned as person of interest that we have been looking for, it’s Jun Wah Ting Lee,” he said.

The PDEA chief said the Chinese suspect has been under surveillance for months. Ella Dionisio/DMS