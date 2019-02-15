Malacanang has warned the public against those using President Rodrigo Duterte's name to solicit campaign funds for his senatorial candidates.

In a statement issued Wednesday night, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace received information Duterte's name has been used or dropped to solicit or accept funds, contributions or materials in favor of the senatorial bets he has personally endorsed.

"For everyone's information and guidance, the President has not authorized anyone in either the private or public sector, including government agencies like the Bureau of Customs, to resort to such illegal undertakings," he said.

He said people should know by that such a practice goes against the very principle that the administration protects and advocates.

"The general public is therefore forewarned and violators are given a stern warning to cease and desist from these unlawful activities," said Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel.

He urged those who would know Duterte's name droppers to report to the authorities.

"Any person, regardless if one works in the government as an official or employee, who is or has been made the subject of solicitation using the name of the President, whether deliberate or inadvertent, should report immediately such fraud to the National Bureau of Investigation or to other law enforcement agencies," he said.

"This is yet another money-making scheme and those involved in this scam shall be dealt with in accordance with law," the official added.

The campaign period has kicked off for the senatorial candidates for the May elections. Celerina Monte/DMS