A member of the Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) was wounded in an explosion incident in Maguindanao on Tuesday.

Maj. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, said the explosion occurred in the vicinity of Sitio Pansol, Brgy Macasampen, Guindulungan around 7:30 am.

Major General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said troops were conducting regular security patrol when the anti-personnel mine placed near an old nipa hut just 50 meters away from the national highway exploded.

Encinas did not reveal the name of the militiaman who had slight injuries but he said the injured man belongs to the Cafgu Active Auxiliary under 23rd CAA, Delta Company of 38th Infantry Battalion.

"The wounded CAFGU member was immediately brought to Camp Siongco Station Hospital here for proper medical treatment," he said.

Encinas said following the explosion troops of 90th Infantry Battalion with the Guindulungan municipal police responded and conducted further security measures to thwart possible attacks. Robina Asido/DMS