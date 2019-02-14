The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday accepted the decision of Legazpi City Regional Trial Court Branch 10 granting Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo, who allegedly plotted the killing of AKO Bicol partylist Rep. Raul Batocabe and his bodyguard last December, to post bail for his provisional liberty.

“As the premier law enforcement agency, the PNP bows to the majesty of the law and accepts the court decision allowing Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo to post bail,” said Senior Superintendent Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson,in a statement.

"We shall monitor his movements from time to time and account for his presence during court hearings,” he added.

Baldo was arrested on January 22 for illegal possession of firearms and explosives. On Jan. 26, the Commission on Elections said Baldo is temporarily unable to perform his duties and named Victor Perete, the vice mayor, as acting Daraga mayor.

Last Tuesday, Presiding Judge Maria Theresa Loquillano considered Baldo’s motion to post bail of P3 million.

“But since the respondent is still under detention, suffering from asthma, and to date no criminal information has been filed against him, he now moves to be allowed provisional liberty, as a matter of right, while the preliminary investigation phase is ongoing,” Loquillano said in her seven-page order.

Loquillano said this resolution should not be considered as pre-judgement for his violation on possession of illegal firearms and does not apply to murder charges against him that are still under preliminary investigation.

She said Baldo should follow the conditions given by the court such as appearing in court whenever required, report weekly before the Bicol Police Region Office’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group or Office of the Bicol Police Regional Director, refraining from talking about his case during his campaign sorties or with media; and turning himself in once a criminal case is filed against him without the need for the court to summon him or issues a warrant of arrest.

“A violation of any of these conditions will result in automatic cancellation by the court of his bail and the corresponding warrant of arrest will be issued against him,” according to the order.

She added that in a hearing last February 7, the Albay Provincial Prosecutors Office have all inhibited themselves from handling the case and this case is assigned to another group of prosecutors in Camarines Sur. Ella Dionisio/DMS