Four persons were arrested as at least P2.8 million worth of suspected illegal drugs were seized during a buy-bust operation by the Special Enforcement Service of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Friday night.

Arrested were Ruth Anne Mabalay, Sarah Mae Mabalay, Tetsuya Tristan Reyes and Ryan Christopher de Vera Somera, PDEA said on Saturday.

Authorities seized 73 transparent plastic sachets allegedly containing 380 tablets of ecstasy worth P1.1 million, a plastic sachet containing five capsules of suspected ecstasy worth P15,000, 30 plastic sachets with 200 grams of suspected cocaine worth P1.2 million, four packets of alleged 35 grams of kush worth P52,000, 23 assorted bottles containing at least one liter of suspected liquid ecstasy worth P400,000 and a plasctic sachet of 27 pieces of suspected LSD worth P40,500.

Also confiscated were several capsules of suspected dangerous drugs, tablets of clonazepam and (valium) diazepam and mogadon (nitrazepam).

Cases of violation of Section 26 in relation to Section 5 also known as selling of dangerous drugs, Sections 11, 12 and 15 Article 2 under the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS