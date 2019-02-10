Three children died in a fire in the province of Davao Oriental on Friday night.

Based on the information posted at the Facebook page of the “Province of Davao Oriental” the victims were identified as siblings Ahmily Earl Halipa, 10, Chris Herish Halipa, 3, and their cousin Alicia Denise Halipa, 8.

Davao Oriental Provincial Fire Marshall, Supt. Honey Abangan said the incident that affected about 60 families in Purok Masagana 9 Andravel, Barangay Central, City of Mati, Davao Oriental started around 11:30 pm.

She said the fire reached fifth alarm before it was put out around 3:20 am Saturday.

Abangan said based on initial report the fire began at a home owned by a certain Epifanio Culaba which was located beside the home of the victims.

City Fire Marshall Senior Inspector Christian Cena said initial investigation shows the fire was caused by “electrical ignition caused by pinched wire”.

Based on initial assessment, damage is estimated at P 1.5 million.

Abangan said affected families were temporarily placed at the covered court in Barangay Central City of Mati. Robina Asido/DMS