The bodies of two Indian nationals on board a single-engine plane that went missing after it failed to return to Bulacan from Subic last Sunday were found in Bataan on Friday.

1Lt. Catherine Hapin, public affairs office chief of the 7th Infantry Division, said their bodies were found inside the plane which was along mountainous boundaries of Orani and Hermosa by soldiers of the 48th Infantry Battalion around 8:05 am.

“The two Indian nationals were from Fliteline Aviation School where one of them is the instructor pilot while other, a student,” she said.

The victims on board the Cesssna 152 RP 2724 plane were identified by the Philippine Coast Guard as Instructor Pilot Captain Navern Nagaraja and student pilot Kuldeep Singh.

Hapin said Lt. Colonel Arnel Cabugon, commander of the 48th Infantry Battalion, “is supervising the retrieval operations with the help of the Philippine National Police of Hermosa, Bataan and the 505th Search and Rescue Group, Philippine Air Force (PAF).” Robina Asido/DMS