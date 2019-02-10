Japan Foreign Minister Taro Kono arrived Saturday for a three-day official visit.

Tomoyuki Honda, the Second Secretary of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, said Kono arrived at the Ninoy International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Honda added that Kono will proceed to Davao City on the same day. In his Twitter account, Kono posted at 6;23 pm that he arrived in Davao.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he will have a meeting with Kono on Sunday.

“Yes, First, I will attend the opening of their Davao Consulate at 2 pm tomorrow after that I will have a bilateral meeting with him (Kono),” Lorenzana said in a Viber message to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Kono will also meet Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Sunday in Davao City.

The two officials will hold discussions on areas of mutual interest, including political, economic, and people-to-people engagement.

DFA said they will especially tackle about the Japan’s support for infrastructure development and for Mindanao in the wake of the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

The DFA said Kono will also grace the inauguration of the Japanese Consulate General in Davao. Robina Asido/DMS