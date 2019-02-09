Soldiers recovered guns, including high-powered firearms, during a clearing operation in Maguindanao on Thursday.

Major Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, said troops of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion were conducting combat clearing operation when they discovered an arms cache in Brgy Buayan, Datu Piang around 7:30 am.

“Recovered firearms placed inside the vacant comfort room at the back of barangay hall of Brgy Buayan were one M653 carbine, one M653 carbine Colt AR-15, one M203 40mm GL, one cal .45 pistol, one cal .38 pistol and assorted magazines and ammunition,” he said.

Encinas said the operation was conducted following the reported presence of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

“Concerned populace reported to the military regarding the presence of the armed group believed to be members of BIFF that prompted our security forces to conduct clearing operation,” he said.

Major General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, commended the cooperation in of the civilians.

“The timely and accurate information provided by the concern civilian led to the recovery of said valuable war materials”, Sobejana said. Robina Asido/DMS