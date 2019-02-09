Four died and six were wounded as a man went on a shooting rampage in Teresa, Rizal before fleeing towards Morong Thursday evening.

Police said slain were Ruben Francisco, Wilfredo Lukban, and Celso Bernales. Another victim identified as Marvin Miotin died while being treated in a hospital.

According to police, investigation showed a man shooting the victims and the mobile patrol which was entering a subdivision.

PO3 Emiliano Pantaleon, PO1 Eleuterio Mina, Renato Dacuya and Edrick John Borac sustained gunshot wounds, the report said.

Follow-up operations are being conducted by police. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS