Malacanang on Friday said government agencies involved in approving land use conversions decided to draft a joint memorandum circular that will streamline the process of approval or disapproval of land conversion applications, from the 24-36 months, to 30 days.

“This MC (memorandum circular) will be finalized and presented to the President for his approval within 30 days or on or before the next Cabinet meeting,” said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles in a press briefing.

Nograles hoped these agencies can speed up their process not only in land conversion but through other documents as this should be a whole government approach.

These government agencies are the Department of Agrarian Reform, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Energy, Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, National Housing Authority, Land Registration Authority and Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board.

This came after President Rodrigo Duterte walked out of a Cabinet meeting on this topic.

“He was exasperated with the number of requirements needed for land conversion because during the presentation in the Cabinet, it was shown there the certification needed for processing of land conversion from DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources), agriculture department, on our housing agencies, on local government units and all other agencies and departments,” Nograles said.

During his speech before government officials who took their oath of office Thursday, Duterte said he walked out during the cabinet meeting after learning that a lot of documents are pending in some agencies. He also mentioned the long process in the conversion of land.

“So perhaps the President understood how tedious it is to in fact get an application for land conversion acted upon that’s why the exasperation he showed is an example perhaps of the exasperation also of our citizens,” Nograles said.

Nograles added Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones still enjoys the trust and confidence of the president. Ella Dionisio/DMS