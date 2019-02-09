Malacanang on Friday said there is no need for the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct mandatory vaccination as the public is aware of its importance after the measles outbreak.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles in a briefing said there is no need to make it mandatory as it might lead to filing of petitions in court.

Nograles said it is better for the DOH to step up their drive and seek the help of the Local Government Units (LGU).

“I don’t think it is needed. I think it might question in the court somehow. So I think all we need to do is step up the drive, the DOH has to step up its drive and involved the Local Government Units,” he said.

“I think the LGUs play a very critical and important part in this immunization program and other program of the government,” he added.

Nograles said what Health Secretary Francisco Duque is doing right is good since everyone is talking about the vaccination issue.

He said it helps the campaign in emphasizing the importance of the vaccination.

“So now, people are now forced, parents are forced to reconsider the focus they have on immunization program of the Department of Health,” he said.

During the cabinet meeting last Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte directed DOH to boost communication efforts on the importance of vaccination, with the active involvement of government media entities like the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

“The president agreed that the DOH must pursue a more aggressive action on addressing this (measles) outbreak. The PCOO will help in information dissemination and communicating to the people on the importance of vaccination,” said Nograles.

DOH on Thursday announced they are expanding the coverage of the measles outbreak to other parts of the country after they showed increasing cases this year as of January 26.

Aside from Metro Manila, the four regions are Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, and Central Luzon.

Duque said the lack of vaccine confidence brought about by the Dengvaxia controversy remains as the foremost reason for the measles outbreak. Ella Dionisio/DMS