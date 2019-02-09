Malacanang on Friday welcomed the passage of Congress of the 2019 national budget.

“This year’s budget is essential in building a bright future for our nation and for our people. It lays the foundation for an inclusive growth and sustainable development,” Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

He said key budget priorities, such as intensifying infrastructure development, expanding programs on human development and poverty reduction, enhancing social services and building a more secure and peaceful environment for our countrymen will fulfill President Rodrigo

Duterte’s promise of genuine and meaningful change for our people.

Panelo assured the public that the executive branch upon receiving the enrolled General Appropriations Bill will review it to ensure all items comply with the Constitution and the law.

“And more importantly, (that) they redound to the benefit of the Filipino people,” he said.

He said the Duterte administration is pleased that both Houses of Congress have reconciled their differences and made a unified approbation of the General Appropriations Bill.

“Indeed there is no obstacle we cannot hurdle if we put our hearts to it, with only the interest of the Filipino people in mind,” said Panelo. Ella Dionisio/DMS