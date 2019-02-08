Nine people died after a fire razed their house in Pasay City early Thursday morning.

A report from Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire started around 2 am on the ground floor of a house owned by one of the fatalities located at 336 Almazor St., Brgy 185 Maricaban in Pasay City.

Authorities identified the fatalities as Julius Wablas, 39, ; Rhea Wablas, 40, female; Julie Wablas, 46, ; Nichole Wablas, 9, female; Jurick Andrea Wablas, 3, female; Michael Calma, 44, male; John Clark Calma, 17, male; Mark Joseph Calma, 23, male; and Andrew James Calma,11, male.

They were trapped inside their house, authorities said. The fire was declared out around 3:14 am.

Fire investigator FO2 Glen Roquino told The Daily Manila Shimbun that Michael Calma’s wife,

Jasmin, escaped after jumping out of the window at the second floor.

Roquino said the two families were living separately.

“We are investigating all the possible angles, we are still investigating the cause of fire,” he said.

In a TV interview, Jasmin said her husband told him to go out the window.

"I was able to go out and my husband is following me… but he cannot endured the heat of the (iron sheet) so he went back to my three children,” she said.

Pasay City Fire Marshall John Pinagod said according to neighbors, there is an ongoing renovation in the house.

“So there are paint, chemical materials inside that may have triggered the fire,” said Pinagod.

He added they had a hard time responding since the road is narrow.

The two-story house was made from combined concrete and light materials.

He said they have yet to confirm if the family was trapped due to how the door was built but based on their initial investigation, the fire may started from a computer set that was left unplugged. Ella Dionisio/DMS