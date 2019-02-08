The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Thursday downgraded their alert status from “full” to “heightened”.

In a statement, NCR Police Director Guillermo Eleazar announced this after Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde declared the Jolo twin explosion incident is a “solved case”

“The difference between the two status levels is really minimal. There may be less checkpoint frequencies but the mobilization of our police personnel and resources in the Metropolis continues. Our intelligence plans, strategies and efforts to detect terrorist personalities continue,” said Eleazar.

Though it is solved, the NCRPO chief said they will not relax.

“From this sad experience, we have learned that terrorist threat is lurking over the country and can be triggered anytime, anywhere,” he said.

"Metro Manila is still the center of commerce and trade, the home of practically all government institutions departments and agencies, and is always a possible target of terrorists. That is why your police force has to be alert and vigilant twenty four-seven,” he added.

Eleazar assured the public they will continue to maintain public safety.

He said from time to time, they will continue to release safety bulletins.

Eleazar also reminded the public to be alert, vigilant and report to the nearest barangay or policeman, any suspicious people or behavior of people in their neighborhood.

"Public safety, peace and order are always a joint responsibility of the community and the police. Without community support and participation, the police will not be as strong,” he said.

“The primary reason why we are enjoying success in the peace and order situation in Metro Manila is because of the surge of public participation in matters of peace and order, especially in the fight against criminality. That is why crime volume in Metro Manila continues to go down,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS