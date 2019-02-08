Interior Secretary Eduardo A?o on Thursday lauded the police and the military for their prompt action in investigating and solving the twin explosions that happened in Jolo, Sulu last month.

“With this case solved, we are one step closer in giving justice for the death of the victims. Congratulations on the speedy action of the police and military!” said A?o in a statement.

He told security forces to not keep their guard down, remain alert, and intensify security measures in places with high volume of people.

“We should continue on being guarded and alert for the security and safety of our people,” he said.

He said the Jolo Cathedral bombing which resulted to 23 lives and wounded over 100 persons is now considered as solved.

This after five main suspects surrendered to government authorities.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde identified the suspects as Kammah Pae alias Kammah, from Abu Sayyaf -affiliated Ajang-Ajang; Albaji Kisae alias Awag and his sons Rajan Bakil alias Radjan and Kaisar Bakil alias Isal; and Salit Alih alias Papong.

“As far as the government is concerned, the Jolo bombing case is already solved. We have identified the perpetrators of the bombing and they are now under police custody. As to the other conspirators, an intensive manhunt is now underway and we will continue to pursue them until all those involved are brought to the bar of justice,” A?o said

He said the identification of the bombers who are alleged Indonesian couple is a work in progress.

This is will be based on the post blast and forensic investigation, statements from the survivors, and intelligence reports, Ano said.

Authorities are conducting hot pursuit against 14 conspirators, including Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, who is at large.

“Our security forces, particularly the PNP with the help of the AFP, are conducting an intensified operation to track down and arrest the 14 other accomplices who are involved in the bombing.

The long arm of the law will catch up with them sooner than later,” he said.

A?o says charges for 23 counts of murder, 95 counts of frustrated murder, and damage to property have been filed against them before the Sulu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office last Monday.

Other respondents include Sawadjaan, Usman Absarah, Barak Ingog, Makrim Abisi, Bapah Absara, one alias Ebing, and several John and Jane Does. Ella Dionisio/DMS