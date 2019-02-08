Military officials said they were trying to verify reports one of the sub ?leaders of the Abu Sayyaf died after last Saturday's encounter in Sulu.

“There are reports that Idang (Susukan) has died but still subject for validation. We do not yet have a confirmation,” Major Gen. Divino Rey Pabayo, Joint Task Force (JTF) Sulu commander, said Thursday.

“He (Susukan) is a sub-leader of Abu Sayyaf Group. He is one of the known sub-commanders who has a big group,” he added.

It can be recalled that on Saturday, JTF Sulu spokesman Lt. Col. Gerald Manfort said Susukan was wounded and lost his arm during the clash in Brgy. Kabbon Takas, Patikul, Sulu.

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman, noted that forces were trying to confirm his death.

“Progress reports from various sources on the ground indicate that Susukan eventually died due to the severe injuries he sustained in that firefight,” he said.

“Notwithstanding these reports that tend to confirm each other, our troops in the area endeavor to locate his remains for us to conclusively report through DNA test that he indeed is dead,” he added.

Arevalo said Susukan also have links to the deadly bombing of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cathedral in Jolo, Sulu last month. Robina Asido/DMS