National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar on Wednesday said they are still evaluating if there is a need to declare election hot spots in Metro Manila.

“As of now, we don’t see any hot spots but we are evaluating. Like what happened in Quezon City, but just the same, there has been no incident in Quezon City in the last two elections,” Eleazar told The Daily Manila Shimbun in an interview.

He said they are doing everything to prevent any threats against terrorism and criminality that is connected with the coming May 2019 mid-term elections.

Last Sunday, acting Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte rejected declaring the city as an election hotpot after the ambush on Barangay Bangong Silangan Chairperson Crisell "Beng" Beltran and her driver Melchor Salita last January 30. Beltran is running for congress.

"I don't think Quezon City should be declared as an election hotspot since the case was not yet declared as an election-related crime," she said.

The NCRPO and Quezon City Police District arrested four suspects in the killing of Beltran and her driver.

Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde praised them for quickly solving Beltran's murder, producing results just a few days after the murder was committed.

Eleazar said he is glad with the reaction of Albayalde on their swift investigation.

“Well we are happy because that is what really should happen that on the soonest possible time we will solve this case. That is what we really want but still we need the cooperation of the people to attain this kind of results,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS