President Rodrigo Duterte has assured government's assistance to the families of slain soldiers in Sulu.

Duterte met on Tuesday with families of five soldiers who were killed in an encounter with the Abu Sayyaf Group in Patikul, Sulu last February 2 and one soldier from the bombing incident in Jolo last January 27, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said on Wednesday.

He said the meeting took place at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City.

"The President condoled with the bereaved families and honored the fallen soldiers for their heroism by awarding them the Order of Lapu Lapu (rank of Kalasag). He comforted the grieving families and assured them of the government's assistance in terms of housing, livelihood, employment and educational assistance, among others," he said.

Also present were Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Benjamin Madrigal Jr., Philippine National Police Director Oscar Albayalde, Philippine Army Commanding General Lieutenant General Macairog Alberto.

Over 20 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the twin explosions at the cathedral in Jolo on January 27.

Government troops have been pursuing the Abu Sayyaf bandits who were allegedly behind the church attack. Celerina Monte/DMS