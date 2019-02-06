Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde on Tuesday said Kammah Pae alias Kamah who surrendered to them is the “Kamah” involved in the twin explosions in Jolo cathedral.

This after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Kamah who surrendered to the police is not directly involved in the attack but a person whose name also sounds as Kamah.

“What is sure here is this Kamah is the one who surrendered to the Armed Forces of the Philippines particularly at Philippine Army in Sulu and were turned over to us,” Albayalde said in an ambush interview in Midsayap, Cotabato.

“We conducted tactical interrogation and also follow-up operations that led to the arrest of others that were involved here and those arrested pointed at him who is involved,” he added.

Albayalde said Kamah took care of the two alleged Indonesian suicide bombers.

The PNP chief denounced doubters that Kamah is only a “fall guy.

“Well probably someone wants to bungle the case but as far as we concerned, the statement of the arrested suspects are consistent and of course also corroborated by our sources,” said Albayalde.

“We were able to recover the tricycle and PUJ (public utility jeepney) and we were also recover IED in the house,” he said. Ella Dionsio/DMS