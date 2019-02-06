Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde on Tuesday said they have not monitored any threats for the second Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) plebiscite in North Cotabato and Lanao del Norte.

In a speech at Cotabato Police Provincial Office, Albayalde said they will not relax their guard so They can prevent peace spoilers from creating trouble during the plebiscite on February 6.

“We did not see any possible threat but still we should not relax… Let us be vigilant always,” he said.

The PNP chief also urged the public to be vigilant and cooperate with the security forces to achieve a peaceful plebiscite.

He added they have strengthened their checkpoint operations and police visibility.

“Let us not lose our guard. Do not relax our guard… not only (for) tomorrow but everyday so that no one can sneak in,” said Albayalde.

A total of 3,209 additional police personnel in 588 polling centers were sent for the second plebiscite.

He thanked teachers, the Commission on Elections officials and security forces for their sacrifice in attaining lasting peace in Mindanao.

“We will do our best. The PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines are here to protect you and provide security,” said Albayalde.

“If you have a concern, please let us know so that we can prevent any violence that may occur or those who will take advantage during the plebiscite,” he added.

Albayalde met with the local PNP and Comelec officials to inspect the security preparations for the BOL plebiscite. Ella Dionisio/DMS