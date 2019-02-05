Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said a suspect who surrendered to authorities over the weekend does not have any participation in the Jolo bombing incident where 22 persons were killed.

“Kamah, although he has knowledge about the bombing... was not actually in the bombing... He did not actually participate in the bombing,” Lorenzana said during the question and answer portion of National Defense College of the Philippines Alumni Forum at Camp Aguinaldo Monday.

The defense chief said authorities are looking for another person of interest whose name sounds the same as Kamah's.

"We are looking for another person that whose name sounds like Kamah, but Kamah, the one that surrendered to us although he told us something about how the bombing was planned... he did not participate in the bombing,” he added.

Lorenzana confirmed the involvement of foreign terrorist in the bloody bombing of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cathedral in Jolo last January 27.

“Yes, the latest report that I got this morning is that is confirmed. The participation of foreign nationals is confirmed,” he said.

However, Lorenzana said most likely the foreign terrorist is an Indonesian as they have the same physical features with Filipinos. Robina Asido/DMS